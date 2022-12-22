Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Suspect in Wells Fargo bank robbery captured

SCSO has announced the arrest of a bank robbery suspect.
SCSO has announced the arrest of a bank robbery suspect.(Sarasota County Sheriff)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - US Marshals and the FBI have captured the man that deputies say robbed the Wells Fargo Bank on Bee Ridge Road Wednesday. Authorities caught up with the suspect in Orlando.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said that Michael Forsythe entered the bank on Dec. 21 and demanded cash from a teller, implying he was armed with a gun.

The suspect was given cash and exited the bank, heading eastbound on foot.

Michael Forsythe was captured in Orlando within 24 hours after he robbed the Wells Fargo on Bee Ridge Road. The Sheriff’s Office thanked the FBI and US Marshals for their help in the situation.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This man is suspected of robbing the Wells Fargo bank on Bee Ridge Road Dec. 21.
Bank robber hits Wells Fargo on Bee Ridge Road
Gold Rush
Manatee County woman wins $1 million on scratch-off
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
Gina Ludlam
Sarasota Police issue missing person alert
WWSB Generic Stock 6
1 transported to hospital after vehicle collides with dirt bike

Latest News

Carlos Henry-Antonia Herrera
Arrest made in shooting in Sarasota County
Palmetto Police have arrested Gregory Douglas Burkett Sr for homicide
Palmetto Police arrest man in connection with homicide
Pasco County Firefighters rescue a puppy from a swamp!
Heroes: Pasco County Firefighters rescue puppy from swamp
Tow To Go
AAA Tow-To-Go aims to keep drunk drivers off the road