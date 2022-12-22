Suspect in Wells Fargo bank robbery captured

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - US Marshals and the FBI have captured the man that deputies say robbed the Wells Fargo Bank on Bee Ridge Road Wednesday. Authorities caught up with the suspect in Orlando.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said that Michael Forsythe entered the bank on Dec. 21 and demanded cash from a teller, implying he was armed with a gun.

The suspect was given cash and exited the bank, heading eastbound on foot.

Michael Forsythe was captured in Orlando within 24 hours after he robbed the Wells Fargo on Bee Ridge Road. The Sheriff’s Office thanked the FBI and US Marshals for their help in the situation.

