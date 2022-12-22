Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Suncoast to open shelters ahead of cold temperatures

(WECT)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 1:07 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As temperatures drop across the Suncoast, local officials are greenlighting the opening of cold weather shelters for those who need a place to stay.

Temperatures will continue to fall Friday night and wind chills will drop into the mid-30s for the Christmas holiday.

Manatee County:

Manatee County’s Emergency Management Division has coordinated with The Salvation Army to open cold weather shelter space at their Manatee County location: 1204 14th St. W., Bradenton.

Doors will open at 6 p.m., and there will be space for an additional 50 people. In addition to the daily sheltering program, which hosts space for 60 individuals overnight during regular and high temperatures, the Salvation Army provides cold weather shelter for Manatee County’s homeless.

They monitor the weather for expected drops in temperature and prepare extra bedding to increase their sheltering capacity.

Sarasota County :

  • The Salvation Army – Center of Hope, 1400 10th St., Sarasota will conduct their cold weather operation plan on Friday, Dec. 23, Saturday, Dec. 24 and Sunday, Dec. 25 with the shelter opening at 4:40 p.m. Dinner will be served at 5 p.m. Breakfast will be served at 5:30 a.m.
  • 100 Church, 14525 Tamiami Trail, North Port (near Blue Tequila restaurant) will open a cold weather shelter Friday, Dec. 23 through Sunday, Dec. 25, beginning at 5 p.m. each evening.

Emergency Management officials remind residents that pets should not be left outside during the cold weather. Those who need to be outside overnight or during the early morning hours are encouraged to dress in several warm layers and limit skin exposure to the wind.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

