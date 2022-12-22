Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Palmetto Police arrest man in connection with homicide

Palmetto Police have arrested Gregory Douglas Burkett Sr for homicide
Palmetto Police have arrested Gregory Douglas Burkett Sr for homicide(MCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - A Manatee County man has been arrested and charged with second degree homicide following the shooting death of a woman.

On Wednesday, Dec. 21, officers with the Palmetto Police Department responded to a residence in Colonial Mobile Home Park, on 9th Avenue East, for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they located a woman deceased inside the residence with a gunshot wound to the head. They also located the suspect nearby. The victim and suspect lived together at the residence.

The victim was identified as Tiffany Ann Marino, 52. The suspect, 69 year-old Gregory Douglas Burkett Sr, was arrested and charged with second degree homicide with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was booked into the Manatee County Jail.

Persons with any information about this crime are asked to contact Detective Vincent Diorio at 941-723-4587 x313. Persons may also contact Manatee County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-TIPS (8477) or at manateecrimestoppers.com 

