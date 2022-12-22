North Port Police put together Christmas surprise for local family

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police made Christmas happen a little early for one local family.

Every year NPPD, the North Port Police Officers Association, and local businesses donate time and resources to help families in need.

This year, the community came together to help support North Port resident Michelle Jordal, who is fighting lung cancer. The groups wanted to make sure that her family has a wonderful holiday. Watch the video for the full story!

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.