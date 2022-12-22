Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Highs in the 70′s through Friday, then Temps Plummet Into the Weekend

ABC7 News at 11pm
By Leslee Lacey
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 12:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Today the Suncoast area will experience some rain, but conditions will stay relatively warm with highs in the 70s. Evening temperatures will be in the 60s. Winds will begin to pick up Thursday evening. A gale watch is in effect for the coastal area Thursday evening through Friday evening. Friday is a First Alert Day due to the gusty winds and temperature drop. The high temperature will reach a warm 71 degrees and skies will be sunny and clear. But as the arctic air moves south and the cold front arrives Friday morning, winds will increase to around 25 mph, with possible gusts of 40mph. Friday night temperatures will plummet.

The majority of the United States is bracing as a massive winter storm, coupled with the arctic air blast that will blanket most of country. Friday evening temperatures will drop significantly. Saturday morning it will be in the upper 30s, but it will feels like the 20′s due to the wind chill. Christmas morning will be colder in the mid 30′s.

Residents are advised to bring in plants that are sensitive to cold weather, or wrap them in blankets Friday evening. Also bring in any pets Friday evening, and through the weekend. There may be freeze warnings issued. Although the holiday weekend will be cold, it will also be sunny and dry. Expect highs in the 50s both Christmas and Christmas Eve, although it will feel like the 40′s with the wind chill.

Suncoasters who are traveling or expecting visitors for the holidays, should track their flight departure status as many airlines are expected to have cancelations due to the winter storms. Hard freeze warnings stretch as far south as Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This man is suspected of robbing the Wells Fargo bank on Bee Ridge Road Dec. 21.
Bank robber hits Wells Fargo on Bee Ridge Road
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
Gina Ludlam
Sarasota Police issue missing person alert
Gold Rush
Manatee County woman wins $1 million on scratch-off
FL Attorney General Ashley Moody
Attorney General files legal action against pet store selling sick, dying puppies

Latest News

Warm Temps and Some Rain for Thursday
WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm - VOD - clipped version
Cold air and gusty winds start Friday
Unsettled weather for the next few days before cold air moves in
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast at 5am - VOD - clipped version WX
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast at 5am - VOD - clipped version WX
11pm
First Alert Weather - 11pm December 20, 2022