Highs in the 70′s through Friday, then Temps Plummet Into the Weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Today the Suncoast area will experience some rain, but conditions will stay relatively warm with highs in the 70s. Evening temperatures will be in the 60s. Winds will begin to pick up Thursday evening. A gale watch is in effect for the coastal area Thursday evening through Friday evening. Friday is a First Alert Day due to the gusty winds and temperature drop. The high temperature will reach a warm 71 degrees and skies will be sunny and clear. But as the arctic air moves south and the cold front arrives Friday morning, winds will increase to around 25 mph, with possible gusts of 40mph. Friday night temperatures will plummet.

The majority of the United States is bracing as a massive winter storm, coupled with the arctic air blast that will blanket most of country. Friday evening temperatures will drop significantly. Saturday morning it will be in the upper 30s, but it will feels like the 20′s due to the wind chill. Christmas morning will be colder in the mid 30′s.

Residents are advised to bring in plants that are sensitive to cold weather, or wrap them in blankets Friday evening. Also bring in any pets Friday evening, and through the weekend. There may be freeze warnings issued. Although the holiday weekend will be cold, it will also be sunny and dry. Expect highs in the 50s both Christmas and Christmas Eve, although it will feel like the 40′s with the wind chill.

Suncoasters who are traveling or expecting visitors for the holidays, should track their flight departure status as many airlines are expected to have cancelations due to the winter storms. Hard freeze warnings stretch as far south as Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.