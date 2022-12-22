Heroes: Pasco County Firefighters rescue puppy from swamp

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Pasco County Firefighters pulled a heroic feat as they rescued a missing pup ahead of cold weather.

Firefighters from Station 27 and Squad 1 were alerted to a missing dog trapped in a nearby swamp. The firefighters headed to the swamp, located in the Mirada subdivision, and spotted the puppy trapped in the deep grass.

Crews worked together to rescue the dog from the pond and reunited him with his owner. He was uninjured and just a little scared. Nicely done, guys!

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.