Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Heroes: Pasco County Firefighters rescue puppy from swamp

Pasco County Firefighters rescue a puppy from a swamp!
Pasco County Firefighters rescue a puppy from a swamp!(PCFR)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Pasco County Firefighters pulled a heroic feat as they rescued a missing pup ahead of cold weather.

Firefighters from Station 27 and Squad 1 were alerted to a missing dog trapped in a nearby swamp. The firefighters headed to the swamp, located in the Mirada subdivision, and spotted the puppy trapped in the deep grass.

Crews worked together to rescue the dog from the pond and reunited him with his owner. He was uninjured and just a little scared. Nicely done, guys!

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This man is suspected of robbing the Wells Fargo bank on Bee Ridge Road Dec. 21.
Bank robber hits Wells Fargo on Bee Ridge Road
Gold Rush
Manatee County woman wins $1 million on scratch-off
A single mom’s bank account was completely drained when one of her children spent nearly $900...
Single mom’s bank account drained after 7-year-old spends almost $900 on Roblox
Gina Ludlam
Sarasota Police issue missing person alert
WWSB Generic Stock 6
1 transported to hospital after vehicle collides with dirt bike

Latest News

Carlos Henry-Antonia Herrera
Arrest made in shooting in Sarasota County
SCSO has announced the arrest of a bank robbery suspect.
Suspect in Wells Fargo bank robbery captured
Palmetto Police have arrested Gregory Douglas Burkett Sr for homicide
Palmetto Police arrest man in connection with homicide
Tow To Go
AAA Tow-To-Go aims to keep drunk drivers off the road