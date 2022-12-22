Gulfstream Avenue roundabout opened to traffic

Advertise With Us
The new roundabout at U.S. 41 and Gulfstream Avenue officially opened Thursday morning, the City of Sarasota announced.(City of Sarasota)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The new roundabout at U.S. 41 and Gulfstream Avenue officially opened Thursday morning, the City of Sarasota announced.

The Florida Department of Transportation will continue to finish work on the project while the circle is open. “Please be alert and approach with caution as users adjust to the new traffic pattern,” the city said on Twitter. “Observe signage, watch for pedestrians and yield to vehicles within the roundabout.”

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

