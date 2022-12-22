Arrest made in shooting in Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An arrest has been made in a shooting last month in north Sarasota, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said.

Carlos Henry-Antonia Herrera, 19, of Ellenton, is charged with a single count of attempted murder and an additional count of discharging a firearm from a vehicle.

On Nov. 23 at 3 a.m., deputies received multiple 911 calls of shots fired in the 1100 block of Grantham Drive. When they arrived, deputies found a 31-year-old man in a vehicle near a home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Investigators saw evidence of one bullet that had breached the home’s walls and several bullets that had penetrated the locked vehicle.

Herrera was already in the Sarasota County Jail on other charges, including fleeing police, drug trafficking and possession.

More arrests related to this case are expected in the coming week as the case is still an ongoing investigation and more charges are possible, the sheriff’s office said.

