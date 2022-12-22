Another day with rain before the frigid air arrives

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Another Gulf of Mexico low pressure area will advance into the area today and bring with it a good chance for rain. Unlike the last low on Tuesday, the showers with this system will be more scattered in nature and fewer in number. Most of the rain will focus in the afternoon the evening, but a few showers could linger into early morning Friday.

Rainfall this time around will be generally on the lighter side, with the highest probability for 1/4 inch or below. But the low and a stalled frontal boundary will keep it cloudy today, and mild, due to a southwest wind off Gulf waters.

While the chance for showers will be generally lower than we saw on Tuesday, there will be a small, but non-zero, chance that a few storms over the Suncoast could be strong or even severe. Strong gusty winds will be the major hazard we will have to watch for as the storms develop, especially just south (over us) of the stalled front where moisture and instability will be highest.

Friday will be a First Alert Weather Day due to the large and dramatic changes that will take place. The rain chances will come to an end as the front sweeps past in the morning hours and clears the skies. The overnight temperatures tonight and early Friday will likely be the highs for the day.

Once the front clears, the winds will pick up and become gusty, perhaps reaching gale status. 30 mph or stronger gusts could be common for many hours Friday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will drop dramatically, going from the 70s before dawn to the 50s by sunset. Temperatures will continue to fall Friday night and wind chills will drop into the mid-30s. Saturday morning lows will be in the near 40 mark near the coast to near freezing or below east of the interstate. It will be colder Christmas morning.

