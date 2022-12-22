Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
AAA Tow-To-Go aims to keep drunk drivers off the road

Tow To Go
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2022 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - AAA is set to offer its annual Tow to Go program, a last-resort option to keep would-be impaired driver and their vehicles off the roads this holiday season.

Tow to Go will be available to any driver from 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23 to 6 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, the company says.

When called, AAA will dispatch a tow truck to transport the would-be impaired driver and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius. The service is free for anyone, yet AAA asks that it be treated as a last resort.

Nationwide, AAA says it expects this to be the third-busiest year for holiday travel on the roads in history.

To use Two to Go, call 855-2-TOW-2-GO or 855-286-9246.

The rules:

  • Provided from 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23 to 6 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2
  • Free and available to AAA members and nonmembers.
  • Confidential local ride for one person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.
  • Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance to use Tow to Go. It is designed as a safety net for those that did not plan ahead. Always choose a designated driver before celebrating.
  • In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home.
  • Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.

AAA has offered Tow to Go during major holidays for nearly 25 years. During that time, AAA says it has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road.

