Warm Highs with Less Rain, then Friday Night’s Frigid Front Arrives

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Rain chances diminish Wednesday and partly sunny skies will take over. For the next three days you can enjoy high temperatures in the mid 70′s with minimal rain. Then Friday kicks off our second First Alert Day this week, as evening temperatures plummet and the winds kick up with gusts as high as 30mph.

Arctic air moves far to the south blasting a blanket of snow and frigid temperatures across most of the United States. Winter storms will bring a white Christmas to the northern plains and parts of the southeast, before dumping snow over the North East and Great Lakes as we move through the weekend.

Winter storms will disrupt travel plans at airports and along the roadways from Wednesday evening through the weekend. The Suncoast area will experience a dry but cold, sunny holiday weekend. For Christmas Eve and Christmas Day expect highs in the mid 50′s and lows hitting the upper 30′s.

