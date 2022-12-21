Advertise With Us
Unsettled weather for the next few days before cold air moves in

By John Scalzi
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 6:57 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It will not be a perfectly dry and sunny day today, but it will also be much drier than yesterday. Clouds will be a persistent feature today and isolated showers are in the forecast.

Florida will be sandwiched between a weak high-pressure ridge to the east and an inverted trough to the west. All of this will bring a messy and unstable weather situation to the state and off-and-on chances of rain into early Friday.

Still, compared to yesterday, we will be relatively dry today. The next elevated chance for rain will come on Thursday as another Gulf low will advance toward Florida with a 40% chance for showers. The rain chance will begin to fade on Friday as sunshine returns.

Friday will be a First Alert Weather Day despite the return of sunshine. The reason is because of a powerful blast of cold air that dramatically begin to lower temperatures in the afternoon on Friday.

Winds will pick up and become strong with perhaps eight hours of 30 mph gusts. By 3-4 p.m. Friday, the temperatures will fall into the 50s and not be any warmer for the next two or three days. Don’t be surprised as wind chill advisories start to be issued and inland areas even, perhaps, see freeze watches or warnings. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be in line to be some of the coldest in years.

