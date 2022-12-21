Sarasota County nearing end of Hurricane Ian debris collection

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The county has almost wrapped up its collection of hurricane debris in the aftermath of Ian.

Sarasota County’s hurricane debris worked from sunup to sundown for 75 days within areas of the unincorporated county. More than 3.3 million cubic yards of eligible vegetative, construction and demolition storm debris have been collected by debris contractors.

“We’re grateful for the tremendous efforts of not only our debris contractors but our entire community. Everyone has done their part to ensure debris removal happened as safely, effectively and quickly as possible,” said Brian Usher, director of Sarasota County Solid Waste. “Our residents have demonstrated incredible patience while we navigated such extreme circumstances. It has been truly remarkable to see neighbor helping neighbor, and how quickly we could accomplish this monumental task.”

According to Usher, the destruction and debris left behind from Hurricane Ian was more than 10 times the volume of debris generated by Hurricane Irma. Usher estimates debris removal efforts have cost the county approximately $35 million.

To recuperate the costs and qualify for the full 100% reimbursement from FEMA, the county needed to complete debris removal by the federal government’s deadline. Through an aggressive debris collection timeline and methodically moving through each zone, the county has successfully completed storm debris removal in eligible areas.

Through an emergency disaster declaration, the county secured three debris contractors who brought in more than 460 drivers, grapple operators, monitors, support staff, and over 200 hauling units from several states including Tennessee, Texas, Alabama, and Missouri to accelerate our community’s recovery.

Residents are advised not to call the debris hotline to report a missed collection or missed pick-up as the debris contractors will no longer be in service. To find information on how to properly prepare for regular trash and yard waste collections visit the Solid Waste How-To-Guide on scgov.net or call 311.

Freshly cut vegetative yard waste should be placed in a bin, bag, or bundle for collection by Waste Management services. Large or bulk household items and construction or demolition waste should be disposed of at the Central County Landfill or placed curbside, not exceeding four feet in length or 40 pounds.

Residents are reminded that it is against county code to burn or dump any storm debris, trash, or other materials in the public right-of-way or unauthorized areas.

