Resilient Retreat provides oasis for trauma survivors on the suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Located just east of I-75 on busy Fruitville Road is a quiet oasis that resembles a wellness facility one would imagine is only reserved for A-list celebrities looking to get away from life’s stressors.

Lucky for the Suncoast, Resilient Retreat has all the VIP amenities for self-care and is exclusively providing those resources to trauma survivors in Sarasota at no cost. ABC7 took a tour of the new facility with Resilient Retreat’s Executive Director, Lisa Intagliata who tells us how the center is focusing on mind, body, and spiritual healing.

“We serve a population of 18+, so adults, and survivors of trauma. So that could be adult survivors of child abuse, sexual violence including sex trafficking, and also first responders. And we provide free confidential, evidence-based, holistic programs for them here day programs and a brand new retreat center.”

The 84 acres of conservation land that the retreat is built on overlooks a horse stable, nature trails, and a small body of water that immediately transports you to simpler living. The land was an anonymous donation provided that the new owners vow to preserve it and the space to make a positive impact.

From the paint on the walls, window shapes, state-of-the-art appliances, Swedish-inspired furniture, and community-driven artwork lining the walls, every portion of Resilient Retreat is crafted with intention of making visitors feel safe and at home.

“We came up with names like “tranquility and hope” for the guest bedrooms so when our participants come we’re not just sending them to room 101, we’re sending them to a positive space,” says Intagliata.

You don’t have to be a participant or overnight guest to take advantage of some of Resilient Retreat’s resources. Right now, anyone can get support confidentially by calling their Kind Line at 941-343-0039.

To learn more about the facility, programs, and volunteer opportunities visit: https://www.resilientretreat.org/

