Red Tide Advisory lifted at all Sarasota County beaches

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Red Tide Health Advisory that has been in place at all 16 Sarasota County beaches since Nov. 1 has been lifted.

The beach advisory signs have been changed at all beaches.

There are no advisories in place for any beaches in Sarasota County at this time.

Results for Sarasota County beaches will be posted today at www.ourgulfenvironment.net.

FWC red tide status updates are posted on the FWC website at https://myfwc.com/research/redtide/statewide/

Mote Marine’s Beach Conditions report is updated twice daily beaches with lifeguards at https://visitbeaches.org/.

