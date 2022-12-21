Manatee County woman wins $1 million on scratch-off

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - A Manatee County woman has won big with a Florida Lottery scratch-off.

The lottery announced that Lisa Heisner, 57, of Palmetto, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Tampa District Office. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.00.

Heisner purchased her winning ticket from Publix, located at 9520 Buffalo Road in Palmetto. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $20 Scratch-Off game, GOLD RUSH LIMITED, launched in September 2021 and features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million! Additionally, this ticket is filled with more than 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.

Scratch-Off games have generated more than $17.06 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.