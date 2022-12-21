Manatee County announces end of Ian debris collection

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - After gathering more than 725,000 cubic yards of storm-related debris in the wake of Hurricane Ian, roughly 185 million pounds, the collection is coming to an end in Manatee County this Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.

Manatee County officials. staff and contractors issued a thank want to thank everyone for their patience in bringing this monumental effort to a close. For nearly three months, haulers have toiled tirelessly to remove more than 25% more debris than was cleared after Hurricane Irma.

As this effort concludes, residents are reminded that yard waste will continue to be picked up by our regular franchise waste haulers on a weekly basis. In addition, Manatee County inspectors and code enforcement officials will be ensuring yard debris is properly handled and placed in a location approved for collection—providing information and guidance to violators or issuing fines as appropriate. Those wishing to report potential violations can contact Manatee County Code Enforcement at (941) 748-2071 or through Manatee 3-1-1 on the phone, website or app.

