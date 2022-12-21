Local DAR chapter supplies backpack and supplies for homeless veterans

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Representatives from the Sara DeSoto Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution dropped off backpacks and supplies that will be distributed to more than 50 homeless veterans by the team at Goodwill Manasota’s Veterans Services office in Sarasota.

The donation is a part of the “Sue’s Backpacks” program of the DAR, spearheaded by member Rebecca Morgan in honor of her late mother, Sue Harris, who led a similar effort through her DAR chapter in another state. Morgan organized the first “Sue’s Backpacks” effort here locally in 2017.

Items that were donated along with the backpacks include handmade blankets, clothing items (such as socks, underwear and T-shirts), baby wipes, razors, deodorant and body spray, toothbrushes and toothpaste, can openers, rain ponchos, gift cards for Target, and snacks. The Veterans Services team will tailor each backpack for the veterans’ individual needs and preferences.

The mission of the DAR – whose members must be able to trace their genealogy back to an ancestor who fought in the Revolutionary Way – is “God, Home and Country.” Morgan notes the chapter’s focus on historic preservation, education and patriotism, and says that helping veterans is an area of strong focus.

“We want everybody to have a good Christmas,” Morgan says. “Veterans put their lives on the line for our country; I feel like this is the least we could do.”

