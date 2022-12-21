Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Local DAR chapter supplies backpack and supplies for homeless veterans

Present during the donation of backpacks for homeless veterans were (from l-r) Veterans...
Present during the donation of backpacks for homeless veterans were (from l-r) Veterans Services program manager Todd Hughes and team member Richard Burger, and DAR members Rebecca Morgan and Patricia Stuart(Goodwill Manasota)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Representatives from the Sara DeSoto Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution dropped off backpacks and supplies that will be distributed to more than 50 homeless veterans by the team at Goodwill Manasota’s Veterans Services office in Sarasota.

The donation is a part of the “Sue’s Backpacks” program of the DAR, spearheaded by member Rebecca Morgan in honor of her late mother, Sue Harris, who led a similar effort through her DAR chapter in another state. Morgan organized the first “Sue’s Backpacks” effort here locally in 2017.

Items that were donated along with the backpacks include handmade blankets, clothing items (such as socks, underwear and T-shirts), baby wipes, razors, deodorant and body spray, toothbrushes and toothpaste, can openers, rain ponchos, gift cards for Target, and snacks. The Veterans Services team will tailor each backpack for the veterans’ individual needs and preferences.

The mission of the DAR – whose members must be able to trace their genealogy back to an ancestor who fought in the Revolutionary Way – is “God, Home and Country.” Morgan notes the chapter’s focus on historic preservation, education and patriotism, and says that helping veterans is an area of strong focus.

“We want everybody to have a good Christmas,” Morgan says. “Veterans put their lives on the line for our country; I feel like this is the least we could do.”

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gina Ludlam
Sarasota Police issue missing person alert
A 61-year-old bicyclist was killed Monday evening when he was hit by a pickup truck on U.S. 41...
Bicyclist killed in Osprey crash
The shooting and standoff Dec. 19 in Sarasota ended with the gunman killing himself, deputies...
Palmer Ranch SWAT standoff ended in apparent suicide
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Road reopens after rollover crash at Beneva and Fruitville
Van Wezel Hall
43 firms vie to design new Sarasota Performing Arts Center

Latest News

FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) walks on the field during an NFL...
Charges dropped against ex-NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown
Cody Austin Terry
I-Fix employee accused of violating customer privacy
Resilient Retreat in Sarasota provides free trauma resources at no cost.
Taking a tour of Resilient Retreat
This man is suspected of robbing the Wells Fargo bank on Bee Ridge Road Dec. 21.
Bank robber hits Wells Fargo on Bee Ridge Road