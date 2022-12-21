I-Fix employee accused of violating customer privacy

PORT CHARLOTTE Fla. (WWSB) - A phone repair technician at I-Fix in Port Charlotte has been arrested after being accused of illegally accessing a customer’s explicit video and sending himself a copy.

An I-Fix customer noticed a video from a private personal folder was sent to an unknown number on her device and contacted the Charlotte County Sherriff’s Office.

“When we engage the service of a company, we have an expectation of trust that the job will be done and our privacy protected,” said Sheriff Bill Prummell. “This young man not only violated that trust, but also broke the law. I encourage everyone to be cautious with your personal files on your electronic devices, because once they get out, there is no telling how far they can go.”

For details into the investigation, visit the sheriff’s office blog: https://wp.me/p99d9k-5Q0

