Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

DeLand man pleads guilty in woman’s unsolved 1991 slaying

This undated photo released by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Michael Townson....
This undated photo released by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Michael Townson. Townson, who is already imprisoned in Florida for another killing, pleaded guilty Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, to the long-unsolved 1991 slaying of a woman he met at a bar. (Florida Department of Corrections via AP)(Associated Press)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 7:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — A man already imprisoned in Florida for another killing pleaded guilty Tuesday to the long-unsolved 1991 slaying of a woman he met at a bar.

Michael Townson, 53, was sentenced by a judge to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years, state prosecutors said in a news release.

Townson admitted striking and fatally choking Linda Lois Little after meeting her at a Daytona Beach nightspot in October 1991. Little’s body was never found.

Prosecutors said Townson told them he drove north on Interstate 95 and left Little’s body near a dumpster in rural Camden County, Georgia. Checks of unidentified bodies in that county turned up no match for Little.

Townson was already serving a life prison sentence for beating Sherri Carmanto to death with a steel pipe in 2007 at her home in Titusville, Florida.

“This defendant is a confessed serial killer. It is gratifying to solve a cold case such as this,” State Attorney R.J. Larizza said in the news release.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gina Ludlam
Sarasota Police issue missing person alert
A 61-year-old bicyclist was killed Monday evening when he was hit by a pickup truck on U.S. 41...
Bicyclist killed in Osprey crash
The shooting and standoff Dec. 19 in Sarasota ended with the gunman killing himself, deputies...
Palmer Ranch SWAT standoff ended in apparent suicide
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Road reopens after rollover crash at Beneva and Fruitville
Van Wezel Hall
43 firms vie to design new Sarasota Performing Arts Center

Latest News

This mobile photo courtesy of passenger Jazmin Bitanga shows the interior of a Hawaiian...
Turbulent Honolulu flight illustrates phenomenon’s risks
Cold air and gusty winds start Friday
Unsettled weather for the next few days before cold air moves in
Survivors' stories add dimension to education at Florida Holocaust Museum
Holocaust Museum, New College program bringing human element to group-based violence
Holocaust Museum, New College program bringing human element to group-based violence