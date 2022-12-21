Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Emmett Till and his mother honored with congressional medal

Emmett Till is pictured in this undated photo. The teenager was abducted and murdered by white...
Emmett Till is pictured in this undated photo. The teenager was abducted and murdered by white supremacists in the 1950s. Congress unanimously passed a bill posthumously awarding Till and his mother the Congressional Gold Medal.(Family Photo)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House unanimously passed a bill Wednesday to posthumously award the Congressional Gold Medal to Emmett Till, the Chicago teenager murdered by white supremacists in the 1950s, and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley.

The bill, which passed the Senate in January, is meant to honor Till and his mother — who had insisted on an open casket funeral to demonstrate the brutality of his killing — with the highest civilian honor that Congress awards. The medal will be given to the National Museum of African American History where it will be displayed near the casket Till was buried in.

Till was abducted, tortured and killed in 1955 after witnesses said he whistled at a white woman at a grocery store in rural Mississippi, a violation of the South’s racist societal codes at the time. In return, he was rousted from bed and abducted from a great-uncle’s home in the predawn hours four days later. The killing galvanized the civil rights movement after Till’s mother insisted on an open casket and Jet magazine published photos of his brutalized body.

The Senate bill was introduced by Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.J. and Richard Burr, R-N.C.. The House version of the legislation is sponsored by Rep. Bobby Rush, D-Ill., who also sponsored a bill to issue a commemorative postage stamp in honor of Mamie Till-Mobley. She died in 2003.

“The courage and activism demonstrated by Emmett’s mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, in displaying to the world the brutality endured by her son helped awaken the nation’s conscience, forcing America to reckon with its failure to address racism and the glaring injustices that stem from such hatred,” Booker said in a statement after the bill passed the Senate.

Congress has been handing out the medals since 1776, with previous recipients including Rosa Parks, the Little Rock Nine and Jackie Robinson. The designation comes months after President Joe Biden signed the first anti-lynching legislation, named after Till, into law.

Until March of this year, Congress had failed to pass such legislation nearly 200 times, beginning with a bill introduced in 1900 by North Carolina Rep. George Henry White, the only Black member of Congress at the time.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gina Ludlam
Sarasota Police issue missing person alert
This man is suspected of robbing the Wells Fargo bank on Bee Ridge Road Dec. 21.
Bank robber hits Wells Fargo on Bee Ridge Road
The shooting and standoff Dec. 19 in Sarasota ended with the gunman killing himself, deputies...
Palmer Ranch SWAT standoff ended in apparent suicide
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Road reopens after rollover crash at Beneva and Fruitville
A 61-year-old bicyclist was killed Monday evening when he was hit by a pickup truck on U.S. 41...
Bicyclist killed in Osprey crash

Latest News

FILE - Migrants wait to cross the U.S.-Mexico border from Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, next to U.S....
Migrants at US-Mexico border await ruling on asylum limits
FILE - From left, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., staff counsel Dan...
Jan. 6 panel prepares to unveil final report on insurrection
President Joe Biden shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he welcomes...
LIVE: Biden, Zelenskyy hold joint news conference
GRAPHIC: 80-year-old, 3-year-old pinned beneath car by driver backing out of parking spot