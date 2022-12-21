Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Caught on cam: Police officer frees deer caught in fence

An Anne Arundel County police sergeant freed a deer that got its antlers stuck in a fence. (SOURCE: Anne Arundel County Police)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A police sergeant in Maryland came to the rescue recently when a deer got its antlers stuck in a fence.

The deer got himself caught in Anne Arundel County on Friday.

It took a good bit of effort for Police Sgt. Matt Hall to get the young deer buck out because the frightened animal kept struggling.

But Hall finally did it, and the deer broke free.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gina Ludlam
Sarasota Police issue missing person alert
A 61-year-old bicyclist was killed Monday evening when he was hit by a pickup truck on U.S. 41...
Bicyclist killed in Osprey crash
The shooting and standoff Dec. 19 in Sarasota ended with the gunman killing himself, deputies...
Palmer Ranch SWAT standoff ended in apparent suicide
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Road reopens after rollover crash at Beneva and Fruitville
Van Wezel Hall
43 firms vie to design new Sarasota Performing Arts Center

Latest News

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy arrives in US to meet Biden, address Congress
After nearly six hours of negotiations, Brien Buckley was taken into police custody after SWAT...
Man charged with attacking police station with chainsaw, barricading self at home with 2 young kids
FILE – Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested last week in the Bahamas.
FTX founder agrees to extradition, expected to fly to US
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media...
Elon Musk says Twitter in precarious position, defends cost cuts