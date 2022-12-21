Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Bank robber hits Wells Fargo on Bee Ridge Road

This man is suspected of robbing the Wells Fargo bank on Bee Ridge Road Dec. 21.
This man is suspected of robbing the Wells Fargo bank on Bee Ridge Road Dec. 21.(SCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATED at 11:20 a.m. with more details.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Authorities are searching for a robbery suspect that hit the Wells Fargo bank on Bee Ridge Road Wednesday morning.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said an unknown white male entered the bank and demanded cash from a teller, implying he was armed with a gun.

The suspect was given cash and exited the bank, heading eastbound on foot.

Dupties and K-9 units are searching for the suspect in nearby buildings. FBI investigators are also on scene at the bank, just east of Beneva Road.

The Wells Fargo bank on Bee Ridge Road was robbed Wednesday morning.
The Wells Fargo bank on Bee Ridge Road was robbed Wednesday morning.(WWSB-TV)

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gina Ludlam
Sarasota Police issue missing person alert
A 61-year-old bicyclist was killed Monday evening when he was hit by a pickup truck on U.S. 41...
Bicyclist killed in Osprey crash
The shooting and standoff Dec. 19 in Sarasota ended with the gunman killing himself, deputies...
Palmer Ranch SWAT standoff ended in apparent suicide
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Road reopens after rollover crash at Beneva and Fruitville
Van Wezel Hall
43 firms vie to design new Sarasota Performing Arts Center

Latest News

Resilient Retreat in Sarasota provides free trauma resources at no cost.
Taking a tour of Resilient Retreat
Resilient Retreat in Sarasota provides free trauma resources at no cost.
Resilient Retreat provides oasis for trauma survivors on the suncoast
This mobile photo courtesy of passenger Jazmin Bitanga shows the interior of a Hawaiian...
Turbulent Honolulu flight illustrates phenomenon’s risks
This undated photo released by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Michael Townson....
DeLand man pleads guilty in woman’s unsolved 1991 slaying