Bank robber hits Wells Fargo on Bee Ridge Road

UPDATED at 11:20 a.m. with more details.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Authorities are searching for a robbery suspect that hit the Wells Fargo bank on Bee Ridge Road Wednesday morning.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said an unknown white male entered the bank and demanded cash from a teller, implying he was armed with a gun.

The suspect was given cash and exited the bank, heading eastbound on foot.

Dupties and K-9 units are searching for the suspect in nearby buildings. FBI investigators are also on scene at the bank, just east of Beneva Road.

The Wells Fargo bank on Bee Ridge Road was robbed Wednesday morning. (WWSB-TV)

