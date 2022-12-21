Advertise With Us
Attorney General files legal action against pet store selling sick, dying puppies

FL Attorney General Ashley Moody
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida’s Attorney General Ashley Moody has secured monetary relief for consumers who were reportedly deceived by a pet store that sold sick or dying puppies.

A consumer protection investigation against Hoof’s Pets, Inc.,who had set ups as Petland Orlando East and Petland Waterford Lakes, revealed consumer complaints alleging Petland misrepresented the health and quality of the puppies sold, dishonored pet warranties and violated parts of Florida’s Pet Lemon Law.

Following the action, Petland paid more than $123,000 in refunds to consumers. An additional $85,000 in monetary relief for consumers, as announced Wednesday, brought the total to more than $200,000.

In addition to monetary relief for consumers, a consent judgment permanently bans the pet store, and its owners, from the following:

  • Selling or offering for sale any puppy that is known to be ill, diseased or have any disorder;
  • Making false statements or misrepresentations about a puppy’s health, purebred status, registrability with the American Kennel Club, purchase price or other deceptive conduct;
  • Failing to provide consumers with all requisite documentation related to puppy purchases; and
  • Providing any warranty to consumers that contains any deceptive or misleading term.

The defendants are also required to establish a complaint liaison to receive and promptly address and resolve consumer complaints. After Attorney General Moody’s office filed legal action against the defendants, the Orange County Board of Commissioners passed a retail pet sales ban ordinance prohibiting the sale of puppies, kittens and rabbits in Orange County.

