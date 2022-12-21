1 transported to hospital after vehicle collides with dirt bike

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are responding to a crash involving a dirt bike and vehicle.

The crash occurred at 32nd Street and Osprey Avenue. Police say the driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and is cooperating. The dirt bike operator has been taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Currently, Osprey Avenue is closed between 29th and 32nd Streets. Please avoid the area and find an alternate route if possible.

