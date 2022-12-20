Today is First Alert Weather Day Bringing Plenty of Rain

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Clouds are building overnight as a cold front approaches. The majority of rain will arrive late this afternoon. The humidity will spike up as the storms make their way through the Suncoast. Tuesday morning’s low temperature will dip to 58, and the high will reach the low 70′s in the afternoon. However it will feel more like the upper 60s.

The Suncoast area should receive as much as three quarters of an inch of rain as the cold front makes its way though. By Wednesday morning, clear and dry skies return with highs in the 70s and low in the 60s. Then another cold front arrives Thursday evening, bringing more rain Thursday and Friday. As the jet stream moves further south, Friday evening temperatures drop to the uppers 30s behind the cold front.

During the daytime hours, you can expect sunshine and a crisp, dry Christmas Eve and Christmas day, with highs in the mid 50s. If you have a fireplace, Christmas Eve could be ideal for cooking smores and watching Christmas movies, as the overnight low will be in the upper 30′s Christmas morning.

