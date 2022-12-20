St. Pete Police searching for driver after 10-year-old on bike hit by car

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB) - A 10-year-old boy was treated for minor injures after he was hit by a car while riding his bike.

Police in St. Pete said the crash occurred Tuesday morning near the intersection of 52nd Avenue North and 17th Street North.

Officers say the child was struck by a white vehicle, potentially a white Chevy Cruze. The driver stopped briefly before speeding away.

The boy was transported and treated for minor injuries.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the St. Petersburg Police Department at (727) 893-7780.

