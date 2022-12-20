Seven rescued from disabled supply ship off Naples

MIAMI, Fla. (WWSB) - Seven people were rescued Monday after their 180-foot boat became disabled in the Gulf of Mexico 150 miles southwest of Naples, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

A rescue crew aboard the cutter Shrike arrived on scene and transferred the seven aboard the Abshire Tide to the Shrike.

The Coast Guard received an emergency radio beacon distress signal Sunday afternoon.

A Coast Guard HC-130 Hercules aircraft from Clearwater found the vessel and dropped a radio to the people on the ship to establish communications.

The vessel, described as an Offshore Tug/Supply Ship on vesselfinder.com, was left adrift. The owners are arranging for commercial salvage, the Coast Guard said.

No one was injured.

