Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Seven rescued from disabled supply ship off Naples

The disabled vessel, Abshire Tide, floats adrift 150 miles offshore from Naples, Florida, Dec....
The disabled vessel, Abshire Tide, floats adrift 150 miles offshore from Naples, Florida, Dec. 18, 2022. Coast Guard Cutter Shrike's crew rescued all seven people aboard after the vessel's emergency position indicating radio beacon was activated; no injuries were reported.(United States Coast Guard)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI, Fla. (WWSB) - Seven people were rescued Monday after their 180-foot boat became disabled in the Gulf of Mexico 150 miles southwest of Naples, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

A rescue crew aboard the cutter Shrike arrived on scene and transferred the seven aboard the Abshire Tide to the Shrike.

The Coast Guard received an emergency radio beacon distress signal Sunday afternoon.

A Coast Guard HC-130 Hercules aircraft from Clearwater found the vessel and dropped a radio to the people on the ship to establish communications.

The vessel, described as an Offshore Tug/Supply Ship on vesselfinder.com, was left adrift. The owners are arranging for commercial salvage, the Coast Guard said.

No one was injured.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Periods of heavy rain possible
Two First Alert Weather Days this week
A shooting led to a nearly five-hour standoff at an apartment in Palmer Ranch Monday.
Shooting brings SWAT team to Palmer Ranch apartment
Gina Ludlam
Sarasota Police issue missing person alert
Raymond Roberts Sr. won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first...
Man wins $25K for life lottery prize … six times
The NWS is confirming that an EF-0 tornado touched down in North Port last week
Watch: Surveillance video shows EF-0 tornado hitting home in North Port

Latest News

Venice Theatre starting to make progress towards rebuilding.
The Lead: Venice Theatre seeks to rebuild following Hurricane Ian
Damage caused by Hurricane Ian seen outside Charlotte Sports Park located on the grounds of the...
Rays to split spring training at Disney, Tropicana Field
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Road reopens after rollover crash at Beneva and Fruitville
The shooting and standoff Dec. 19 in Sarasota ended with the gunman killing himself, deputies...
Palmer Ranch SWAT standoff ended in apparent suicide