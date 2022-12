SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are responding to a two vehicle rollover crash.

The crash occurred Tuesday morning at the intersection of Fruitville Road and Beneva. There are non-life threatening injuries.

Eastbound Fruitville is closed at Beneva. Please find an alternate route as crews work to clear the scene.

