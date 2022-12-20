Advertise With Us
Sarasota County Sheriff Office celebrates successful toy drive

(SCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has announced the end result of a successful holiday toy drive!

Employees, local businesses, and citizens brought toys and gift cards to the agency’s headquarters to benefit children enrolled in the 12th Judicial Circuit’s Guardian Ad Litem (GAL) program and our two new community partners Teen Court and All-Star Children’s Foundation. Gifts were selected for children ranging from newborn to 18 years old who reside in Sarasota, Manatee, or Desoto counties. The agency collected 2,468 gifts this year, including $12,055 in gift cards. On Thursday, Teen Court and All-Star Children’s Foundation sent representatives to gather the gifts needed for the children they serve. On Friday, sheriff’s office personnel made the official delivery to the GAL offices. Over the next several days, guardians will select individual gifts for children in their care.

“It is always a highlight of the holiday season to collect and deliver thousands of gifts for deserving children in need,” said Sheriff Kurt Hoffman. “We are overwhelmed yearly by the generosity of our employees and the entire Sarasota community.”

