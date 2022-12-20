Advertise With Us
Palmer Ranch SWAT standoff ended in apparent suicide

The shooting and standoff Dec. 19 in Sarasota ended with the gunman killing himself, deputies...
The shooting and standoff Dec. 19 in Sarasota ended with the gunman killing himself, deputies said.(WWSB-TV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A domestic dispute led to Monday’s standoff at a Palmer Ranch apartment, ending in an apparent suicide before a SWAT team forced their way inside, authorities said.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office released new details Tuesday into the incident on Sawyer Loop Drive.

Neighbors at the Anson Apartments at Palmer Ranch called 911 at about 9:30 a.m. Monday when a woman fled her apartment after being shot by her live-in boyfriend, deputies say.

The woman was rushed to Sarasota Memorial Hospital as deputies flooded the area, looking for the gunman. Once they determined the armed man was still inside the apartment, the Sheriff’s SWAT team and and Hostage Negotiation Team were called in.

They spent several hours trying to contact the boyfriend, identified as Alan Otis Smith, 75, with no success. After four hours, the SWAT team forced their way inside to find Smith dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, the sheriff’s office said.

The medical examiner’s office will determine Smith’s official cause of death.

The woman, who has not been identified, is still alive and is at Sarasota Memorial Hospital continuing treatment, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office also said there was no record of deputies responding to previous calls to that location.

