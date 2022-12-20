Advertise With Us
Missing Endangered Adult Alert issued in Manatee County

Susan Boucher
Susan Boucher(MCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRADENTON Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing endangered adult for a woman last seen Monday.

Susan Boucher, 53, walked away from a care facility in the 1900 block of 49th Street East, Bradenton at around 4 p.m. Dec. 19 and has not returned. She has several health conditions that require medication. Susan is 5′ 5″, 130 lbs. with shoulder length salt and pepper hair. She was last seen wearing a cream color sweatshirt, pink pants, white frame reading glasses, and possibly carrying a large cream/brown purse.

Detectives say she is known to visit the Walmart and McDonald’s along 53rd Avenue East.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011.

