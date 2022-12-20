Manatee County offering wedding event on Valentine’s Day

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Couples looking to tie the knot in 2023 in a memorable, low-fuss way should look no further than the Manatee County Courthouse.

Registrations for the county clerk’s third annual Valentine’s Day group wedding are now being accepted.

The group ceremony will be performed performed by Clerk and Comptroller Angel Colonneso on Feb. 14.

Couples must register for the event by Feb. 7 and must obtain a marriage license by Feb. 11, 2023.

Interested couples are also required to complete the online marriage application. Then, both applicants must appear in person at the courthouse during regular hours of operation, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The standard license fee will still apply; however the standard $20 photo and $30 ceremony fees will be waived.

Participating couples will receive a printed photo and a marriage certificate commemorating the day. Refreshments, including cake will also be provided for couples and their guests.

The ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. on the front lawn of the Manatee County Historic Courthouse at 1115 Manatee Ave West in Bradenton.

Last year the Clerk’s office united 12 couples in wedded bliss.

For more information, contact the Marriage and Passport department at 941-741-4020.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.