The Lead: Venice Theatre seeks to rebuild following Hurricane Ian

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Ian caused significant devastation in the Suncoast. One of the many structures severely damaged by the Category 4 storm was the Venice Theatre.

The theatre, which has been apart of the community for decades, had its roof torn off. The City of Venice posted photos of the devastation as the winds died down. Employees, volunteers and friends of the theatre immediately got to work cleaning up the debris. Executive producing director Murray Chase sat down with The Lead Podcast to help talk about the aftermath and what the future holds in store.

Even after insurance, the company will need $4 million to cover the costs to replace and restore the space.

The list of cost include the following estimates:

Insurance: The group has a $4,500,000 policy with a 3% deductible. That leaves $4,300,000 available for restoration costs.

ServPro has already billed us $600,000 for cleaning and mitigation of the water damage on the west side of the building. They have yet to begin on the Jervey Theatre itself. The final estimated cost for ServPro is $1,500,000.

Lighting equipment to be replaced : $500,000 or more

Sound equipment to be replaced: $200,000 or more

New stage: approaching $1,000,000

Costume restoration: $500,000

Fly rails: $450,000 (30 @ $15,000 a piece)

Those numbers do not include the restoration of the building’s roof. As such, they estimate they will need an additional $4 million to fix everything.

The website has a section for monthly donation and you can review options there.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.