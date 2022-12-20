Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

The Lead: Venice Theatre seeks to rebuild following Hurricane Ian

Venice Theatre starting to make progress towards rebuilding.
Venice Theatre starting to make progress towards rebuilding.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Ian caused significant devastation in the Suncoast. One of the many structures severely damaged by the Category 4 storm was the Venice Theatre.

The theatre, which has been apart of the community for decades, had its roof torn off. The City of Venice posted photos of the devastation as the winds died down. Employees, volunteers and friends of the theatre immediately got to work cleaning up the debris. Executive producing director Murray Chase sat down with The Lead Podcast to help talk about the aftermath and what the future holds in store.

Even after insurance, the company will need $4 million to cover the costs to replace and restore the space.

The list of cost include the following estimates:

  • Insurance: The group has a $4,500,000 policy with a 3% deductible. That leaves $4,300,000 available for restoration costs.
  • ServPro has already billed us $600,000 for cleaning and mitigation of the water damage on the west side of the building. They have yet to begin on the Jervey Theatre itself. The final estimated cost for ServPro is $1,500,000.
  • Lighting equipment to be replaced: $500,000 or more
  • Sound equipment to be replaced: $200,000 or more
  • New stage: approaching $1,000,000
  • Costume restoration: $500,000
  • Fly rails: $450,000 (30 @ $15,000 a piece)

Those numbers do not include the restoration of the building’s roof. As such, they estimate they will need an additional $4 million to fix everything.

The website has a section for monthly donation and you can review options there.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Periods of heavy rain possible
Two First Alert Weather Days this week
A shooting led to a nearly five-hour standoff at an apartment in Palmer Ranch Monday.
Shooting brings SWAT team to Palmer Ranch apartment
Gina Ludlam
Sarasota Police issue missing person alert
Raymond Roberts Sr. won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first...
Man wins $25K for life lottery prize … six times
The NWS is confirming that an EF-0 tornado touched down in North Port last week
Watch: Surveillance video shows EF-0 tornado hitting home in North Port

Latest News

Damage caused by Hurricane Ian seen outside Charlotte Sports Park located on the grounds of the...
Rays to split spring training at Disney, Tropicana Field
The disabled vessel, Abshire Tide, floats adrift 150 miles offshore from Naples, Florida, Dec....
Seven rescued from disabled supply ship off Naples
WWSB Generic Stock 5
Road reopens after rollover crash at Beneva and Fruitville
The shooting and standoff Dec. 19 in Sarasota ended with the gunman killing himself, deputies...
Palmer Ranch SWAT standoff ended in apparent suicide