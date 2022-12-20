Gulf Coast Community Foundation to donate $1 million to Boys & Girls Club

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The Gulf Coast Community Foundation’s Board of Directors has announced a funding commitment of $1 million to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties.

This donation will rebuild the Gene Matthews Club in North Port that was destroyed by Hurricane Ian.

“Since day one when Hurricane made landfall, our Gulf Coast team and donors have quickly and effectively responded to help our devastated families and businesses,” said Mark Pritchett, President|CEO of Gulf Coast Community Foundation. “We cannot let up as we move toward the recovery and rebuilding stages of this historic catastrophe.”

The Gene Matthews Club has been serving North Port and its surrounding communities since 1997. Prior to the storm, the Club provided over 450 children and teens with award-winning programs that empower them to get good grades, become leaders, practice healthy habits, and create plans for success after high school.

“This significant investment from long-time partner, Gulf Coast Community Foundation, will help fund the reconstruction of the Gene Matthews Club in North Port which sustained irreparable damage from Hurricane Ian,” said Bill Sadlo, President/CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto Counties. “With this new facility, we can transform the way in which our organization serves the growing North Port community, by providing access to critical resources and ensuring a greater impact through innovative programming designed to help youth discover their full potential.”

