FPL ready for coldest Christmas in 30 years

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Suncoast could see the coldest Christmas in three decades. Many residents are worried about the possibility of another catastrophe akin to the Texas power crisis in 2021.

However, according to Florida Power and Light they’re ready and prepared for anything to come their way.

Florida Power and Light Spokesperson Ana Espinosa said they have teams who have been working on situations like these for years.

“We understand that could be a concern, especially when temperatures drop like this. But, we do have a team that plans weeks, months, and even years in advance to ensure that we have enough energy sufficient to supply all of our customers. Our infrastructure is built to withstand severe weather conditions whether that be hurricanes or substantial cold weather,” said Espinosa.

Another concern among residents are their power bills. Espinosa explained it takes more power to heat up a home, rather than cool it down. She suggests a slow approach to increasing your home temperature.

“The cold weather does have an impact on your energy usage. Your bill is directly connected to how much energy your home is using. Be mindful when you’re changing the temperature—don’t change the temperature more than two degrees at a time. Try to stay warm in your home using blankets and bundling up inside instead of automatically going to turn on that heater because that does have an impact on your bill,” she said.

Another suggestion is to check your power usage everyday on the FPL app, or their website.

