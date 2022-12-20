Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

FPL ready for coldest Christmas in 30 years

The Suncoast could see the coldest Christmas in three decades. Many residents are worried about...
The Suncoast could see the coldest Christmas in three decades. Many residents are worried about the possibility of another catastrophe akin to the Texas power crisis in 2021.(abc7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Suncoast could see the coldest Christmas in three decades. Many residents are worried about the possibility of another catastrophe akin to the Texas power crisis in 2021.

However, according to Florida Power and Light they’re ready and prepared for anything to come their way.

Florida Power and Light Spokesperson Ana Espinosa said they have teams who have been working on situations like these for years.

“We understand that could be a concern, especially when temperatures drop like this. But, we do have a team that plans weeks, months, and even years in advance to ensure that we have enough energy sufficient to supply all of our customers. Our infrastructure is built to withstand severe weather conditions whether that be hurricanes or substantial cold weather,” said Espinosa.

Another concern among residents are their power bills. Espinosa explained it takes more power to heat up a home, rather than cool it down. She suggests a slow approach to increasing your home temperature.

“The cold weather does have an impact on your energy usage. Your bill is directly connected to how much energy your home is using. Be mindful when you’re changing the temperature—don’t change the temperature more than two degrees at a time. Try to stay warm in your home using blankets and bundling up inside instead of automatically going to turn on that heater because that does have an impact on your bill,” she said.

Another suggestion is to check your power usage everyday on the FPL app, or their website.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Periods of heavy rain possible
Two First Alert Weather Days this week
A shooting led to a nearly five-hour standoff at an apartment in Palmer Ranch Monday.
Shooting brings SWAT team to Palmer Ranch apartment
Gina Ludlam
Sarasota Police issue missing person alert
Raymond Roberts Sr. won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first...
Man wins $25K for life lottery prize … six times
A 61-year-old bicyclist was killed Monday evening when he was hit by a pickup truck on U.S. 41...
Bicyclist killed in Osprey crash

Latest News

WWSB Generic Stock 5
St. Pete Police searching for driver after 10-year-old on bike hit by car
Venice Theatre starting to make progress towards rebuilding.
The Lead: Venice Theatre seeks to rebuild following Hurricane Ian
Susan Boucher
Missing Endangered Adult Alert issued in Manatee County
Sarasota County Sheriff Office celebrates successful toy drive