Deadly crash in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) has reported a traffic crash with fatalities and roadway closure.

According to the report, the crash occurred on December, 19 at 8:45 p.m. at the intersection of South Tamiami Trail and Bay Acres Avenue.

The report states that there is one confirmed fatality and the southbound lane of S. Tamiami Trail will be shut down for the duration of the investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation, more info will be added.

