Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Deadly crash in Sarasota

An image of the scene.
An image of the scene.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 9:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) has reported a traffic crash with fatalities and roadway closure.

According to the report, the crash occurred on December, 19 at 8:45 p.m. at the intersection of South Tamiami Trail and Bay Acres Avenue.

The report states that there is one confirmed fatality and the southbound lane of S. Tamiami Trail will be shut down for the duration of the investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation, more info will be added.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Periods of heavy rain possible
Two First Alert Weather Days this week
WWSB Generic Stock 15
Deadly crash in Manatee County
A shooting led to a nearly five-hour standoff at an apartment in Palmer Ranch Monday.
Shooting brings SWAT team to Palmer Ranch apartment
The crash happened near Elliot and Recker roads.
Sheriff’s son, grandchild killed in crash with suspected drunken driver, police say
WWSB Generic Stock 15
1 dead following motorcycle crash in Venice

Latest News

Six days left until Christmas
Six days left until Christmas
Suncoast Holiday Rush
Suncoast holiday rush kicks off last week before Christmas
Myakka River State Park reopens after being shut down for nearly three months.
Myakka River State Park reopens Monday months after Hurricane Ian
Gina Ludlam
Sarasota Police issue missing person alert