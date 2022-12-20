Bring an umbrella: Today is a First Alert Weather Day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to the arrival of late-day showers and possible thunderstorms. Most of the day will be nice with a partly sunny sky. The majority of rain will start in the late afternoon.

Some of the afternoon and evening storms are likely to produce rainfall totals of a half-inch to possibly more than an inch. The rain could be produced by thunderstorms, which would bring a chance of ponding on roadways and difficult driving during the evening. Once we move past 1 a.m., rains will be sparce.

Wednesday will be dry and partly sunny. But late Thursday, the rain chances will start to go up again and linger into Friday. The rain chances will come to an end as a front moves past Friday afternoon. At that point the winds will shift and become very gusty.

The temperatures will start to fall early in the afternoon. Overnight temperatures will drop to near 40. Friday will be another First Alert Weather Day due to rain, very gusty winds and chilly temperatures.

