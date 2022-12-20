Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Bring an umbrella: Today is a First Alert Weather Day

ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 6:54 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to the arrival of late-day showers and possible thunderstorms. Most of the day will be nice with a partly sunny sky. The majority of rain will start in the late afternoon.

Some of the afternoon and evening storms are likely to produce rainfall totals of a half-inch to possibly more than an inch. The rain could be produced by thunderstorms, which would bring a chance of ponding on roadways and difficult driving during the evening. Once we move past 1 a.m., rains will be sparce.

Wednesday will be dry and partly sunny. But late Thursday, the rain chances will start to go up again and linger into Friday. The rain chances will come to an end as a front moves past Friday afternoon. At that point the winds will shift and become very gusty.

The temperatures will start to fall early in the afternoon. Overnight temperatures will drop to near 40. Friday will be another First Alert Weather Day due to rain, very gusty winds and chilly temperatures.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Periods of heavy rain possible
Two First Alert Weather Days this week
A shooting led to a nearly five-hour standoff at an apartment in Palmer Ranch Monday.
Shooting brings SWAT team to Palmer Ranch apartment
Gina Ludlam
Sarasota Police issue missing person alert
Raymond Roberts Sr. won the $25,000 a year for life prize six times after matching the first...
Man wins $25K for life lottery prize … six times
The NWS is confirming that an EF-0 tornado touched down in North Port last week
Watch: Surveillance video shows EF-0 tornado hitting home in North Port

Latest News

Tow To Go
AAA Tow-To-Go aims to keep drunk drivers off the road
mow
Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee distribute food to families
ABC7 News at 7pm - December 19, 2022
ABC7 News at 6pm - December 19, 2022