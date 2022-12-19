Watch: Surveillance video shows EF-0 tornado hitting home in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-0 tornado touched down in North Port last week as severe weather moved through the Suncoast.

The touchdown occurred on Dec. 15 in the Herron Creek development. Winds from the storm reached 85 MPH and surveillance video from a home in the area appears to show circular rotation as the storm hits the lanai of a home, tearing down trees and turning over furniture. The home’s pool cage was also torn to shreds.

The homeowner tells ABC7 that they had just replaced their lanai following damage from Hurricane Ian.

