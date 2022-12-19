Two First Alert Weather Days this week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The first of several shots of cold air coming our way this week has made its way into Florida.

Cold has settled in this morning, but a mostly sunny sky during the daylight hours will bump high temperatures to the low 70s. It will be a nice day with a light wind and rain-free skies.

Clouds will begin to build overnight tonight as the next rainmaker takes shape in the far Gulf waters. This system will advance from the western Gulf and approach the Suncoast tomorrow afternoon.

Tomorrow will be a First Alert Day as the chance for periods of heavy rain will be high, particularly in the evening hours. The rain will come to an end by early in the overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warm with a chance to dry out. However, rains return on our second First Alert Weather Day of the week on Friday.

Most of the rain will end early Friday. However, afterwards the winds will pick up and cool will move in. The high temperatures will be reached early and then temperatures will fall in the afternoon. Some of the coldest air of the season will move in and highs on Christmas Eve will only be in the mid-50s. Lows Christmas Eve will be in the 30s and 40s.

