Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Two First Alert Weather Days this week

ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:48 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The first of several shots of cold air coming our way this week has made its way into Florida.

Cold has settled in this morning, but a mostly sunny sky during the daylight hours will bump high temperatures to the low 70s. It will be a nice day with a light wind and rain-free skies.

Clouds will begin to build overnight tonight as the next rainmaker takes shape in the far Gulf waters. This system will advance from the western Gulf and approach the Suncoast tomorrow afternoon.

Tomorrow will be a First Alert Day as the chance for periods of heavy rain will be high, particularly in the evening hours. The rain will come to an end by early in the overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warm with a chance to dry out. However, rains return on our second First Alert Weather Day of the week on Friday.

Most of the rain will end early Friday. However, afterwards the winds will pick up and cool will move in. The high temperatures will be reached early and then temperatures will fall in the afternoon. Some of the coldest air of the season will move in and highs on Christmas Eve will only be in the mid-50s. Lows Christmas Eve will be in the 30s and 40s.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWSB Generic Stock 15
Deadly crash in Manatee County
The crash happened near Elliot and Recker roads.
Sheriff’s son, grandchild killed in crash with suspected drunken driver, police say
WWSB Generic Stock 15
1 dead following motorcycle crash in Venice
Officials in North Carolina say a sheriff’s deputy was killed in a hit-and-run crash while...
Deputy killed in hit-and-run crash while investigating robbery: officials
Heather Rose Strickland's body was found in the Gulf Dec. 10
Body found in Gulf is missing Tampa Bay woman

Latest News

ABC7 News at 11pm - December 18, 2022
ABC7 News at 6:30pm - December 18, 2022
Good Morning Suncoast Weekends at 6am - December 18, 2022
On Sunday, professional wrestlers in Manatee County were making a difference for families in...
Pro wrestling for a cause