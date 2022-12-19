Advertise With Us
Temple Emanu-El to host Hanukkah events

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Jewish holiday of Hanukkah began at sundown on Sunday, Dec. 18, and will be celebrated until sundown on Monday, Dec. 26.

Here are some events where you can celebrate the Festival of Lights:

1. Hanukkah on Lido Beach (meeting by the concession stand), Tuesday, December 20, 4:30 - 6 p.m. This will be a group of 30 gathered for a beautiful Hanukkah celebration featuring Hanukkah songs and blessings, the traditional Hanukkah dessert of doughnuts, games of dreidel, and a menorah lighting as the sun sets over the Gulf.

5. Hanukkah at Morton’s Market, 1924 South Osprey Avenue, Sarasota, Wednesday, December 21, 5 p.m. An intimate group of Temple Emanu-El and community members will host a menorah lighting, Hanukkah song session, and giveaway of traditional Hanukkah items such as dreidels and gelt at a special pop-up Happy Hanukkah celebration outside Morton’s Market, with a casual, friendly dinner following.

6. Giant Menorah Lighting, Thursday, December 22, 5:30 p.m. at Temple Emanu-El. The outdoor lighting of the temple’s hand-crafted giant tiki torch menorah, accompanied by songs, blessings, a performance by the Temple Emanu-El Singers, and fun Hanukkah surprises

7. Family Hanukkah Shabbat Dinner and Family Celebration, Friday, December 23, 6 p.m. at Temple Emanu-El. This is a festive gathering especially for families, with a traditional Hanukkah dinner with all the trimmings, a visit from Hanukkah hero Judah Maccabee, Hanukkah games and crafts, and more family Hanukkah fun to celebrate the Festival of Lights.

