SWAT team surrounds Palmer Ranch apartment

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputies are surrounding an apartment on Sawyer Loop Road Monday morning after a woman was shot, authorities said.

At 9:34 a.m., deputies responded to a shooting at Anson Apartments at Palmer Ranch on Sawyer Loop Road.

A victim was located and transported to the hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time, the sheriff’s office said.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s SWAT Team and Criminal Investigations Section are on scene investigating the incident. The crime scene is still active.

Everyone is asked to please stay clear of area.

