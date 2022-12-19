Suncoast student honored by Congressman Buchanan for foreign language app

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota student has been honored for an app he created to help foreign language students translate lessons in real time.

Jace Billingsley is the winner of the 2022 Congressional District App Challenge. Billingsley is a 14-year-old 8th grade student at Buffalo Creek Middle School in Palmetto, Fla. He also won last year’s Congressional District App Challenge for his development of The Code Blue App, which helps health care workers administer the American Heart Association’s recommended interventions used to resuscitate patients experiencing cardiac or respiratory failure, also known as a “code blue.”

The foreign language app, called ClassTranslate, was developed to help international students in American schools translate their lessons from English to their native language.

The app will be featured on CongressionalAppChallenge.us and will also be eligible to have photos of its interface displayed in the U.S. Capitol.

“Since I started participating in the Congressional App Challenge, I have learned so much about how to publish apps and speak about them,” said Billingsley. “I enjoy creating practical applications that have a real-world use. The idea for this year’s app came from a need I saw firsthand in my class. I had Ukrainian classmates that did not speak English, and I wanted to do something to help them communicate more efficiently in a classroom setting. So, I created ClassTranslate.”

Congressman Vern Buchanan recognized Jace Billingsley as the winner of the 2022 Congressional District App Challenge.

“I can’t commend him enough for inventing such an important tool for international students. As a two-time winner of the Congressional App Challenge, Jace clearly has a bright future as an aspiring web applications developer.”

“STEM education gives students the tools they need to succeed and help the U.S. compete in an increasingly global 21st century economy,” Buchanan continued. “Children are 25 percent of the population, but 100 percent of the future, and the future is in good hands with students like Jace.”

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.