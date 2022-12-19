Suncoast holiday rush kicks off last week before Christmas

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The last-minute holiday rush to buy gifts and ship them out has officially started. The post office on Siesta Drive in Sarasota saw an influx of residents shipping out holiday cards and gifts.

Shops and businesses on St. Armands Circle are also experiencing the last-minute dash for the holiday.

Residents at the post office said the lines inside were long but fast-moving. Sarasota resident Sara Del Monte shipped gifts to St. Louis, Texas, and California to friends and family for the holiday. Del Monte is a regular at the post office and said the rush was not as bad as she expected.

“It’s been pretty calm, and I come to the post office quite often,” said Del Monte. “Today seemed like there were more representatives helping and people kind of seemed to have everything ready to go already.”

Sarasota resident Jeff Devorkin wasn’t mailing anything holiday related but agreed with Del Monte. He said while the lines were long and filled with residents shipping holiday gifts, they were fast-moving. Devorkin added that the increase in people at the post office is expected during the holidays.

“Pretty predictable, people shopping and getting their gifts sent to families and so it’s expected and was handled super well inside,” said Devorkin.

Destination Florida, a shop on St. Armands Circle, welcomes this time of the year.

“Everybody comes here and we hear different stories like this is going to be for my grandfather, for my cousin, for my son, for my daughter. It’s a really neat season for us and I mean we love it,” said Destination Florida Store Manager Alex Tarque.

Tarque added that the upcoming holiday season may be busy for them but it brings in a lot of revenue for the shop.

“Every season we actually beat numbers and numbers, and numbers. Everyone comes here and buys pretty much everything they need for the whole family. We also have another store across the street that’s actually our sister store called beach house. We sell different merchandise of course but it’s the same company,” said Tarque.

The circle is expected to be busy on Tuesday, Dec. 20. with the St. Armands Circle Association has their Hands Hannukkah presented by Temple Sinai.

