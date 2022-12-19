Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Sarasota Police issue missing person alert

Gina Ludlam
Gina Ludlam(Sarasota Police)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police have issued a missing person alert.

Gina Ludlam, 43, was last seen in the 2000 block of 4th Street, Sarasota, on Dec. 5, 2022 around 9:30 a.m.

Ludlam is not considered endangered but it’s not like her to be gone for this long without contacting her family. She is 5′0″, has brown hair and Hazel eyes and was last seen wearing black pants and a blue sweatshirt.

If you know the whereabouts of Gina Ludlam, please call 911 or the Sarasota Police Department at 941-263-6773.

