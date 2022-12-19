Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Pro wrestling for a cause

On Sunday, professional wrestlers in Manatee County were making a difference for families in...
On Sunday, professional wrestlers in Manatee County were making a difference for families in the community this holiday season.(Jace Harper)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 9:28 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - On Sunday, professional wrestlers in Manatee County were making a difference for families in the community this holiday season.

Universal Championship Wrestling of Palmetto partnered with the North River Fire District to collect toys and money for families in need.

N.R.F.D. receives lists from social workers in the community to find out which families need a little extra help during the holiday season, and they enlisted the help of the U.C.W.

Patrons filled a large box full of new toys to donate. Servers also walked around from table to table selling raffle tickets, those proceeds all going back to the fire department for gifts.

Nick “The Tank” Abrams said he enjoys putting on a show, but it’s nights like these which make it extra special.

“I can’t even explain it. I’m getting goosebumps just talking about it. It’s awesome,” he said. “It feels amazing giving back to the community. Spreading the love, spreading the joy of the holidays for everybody here.”

Universal Champion Joey Ozbourne agreed.

“Every single chance we get we give back,” said Ozbourne. “To be able to help out kids for the holiday that are not as fortunate as many of us are—it’s a heartwarming feeling. It’s something that these kids more than anyone genuinely deserve.”

