Gas prices continue to fall in Florida

On Sunday, Florida gas prices averaged $3.04 per gallon. That's the lowest daily average price since September 2021.
On Sunday, Florida gas prices averaged $3.04 per gallon. That's the lowest daily average price since September 2021.(WBRC)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 7:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida gas prices dropped 12 cents per gallon last week, AAA reports.

The state average has now declined five consecutive weeks, falling a total of 54 cents per gallon since mid-November.

On Sunday, Florida gas prices averaged $3.04 per gallon. That’s the lowest daily average price since September 2021.

“The plunge at the pump is the result of falling oil prices, which have plummeted primarily due to market concerns about a global economic recession,” said Mark Jenkins of AAA-The Auto Club Group. “Lower oil prices lowers the cost of producing gasoline. These low gas prices should hang around through the end of the year, unless oil prices unexpectedly rebound.”

These low gas prices are an early gift for drivers, especially the 5.8 million Floridians who are forecast to take a year-end holiday road trip. Sunday’s state average is almost 20 cents per gallon less than the $3.23 travelers paid at the pump last Christmas.

Before the downturn in pump prices, the price of oil settled at $92.61 per barrel on Nov. 4. Since that time, oil declined by as much as 23%. Last week, the price of crude increased 5%. Friday’s daily settlement of $74.29 per barrel is $3.27 per barrel more than the week before. While that could slow the rate of falling prices at the pump, it’s unlikely to be enough to cause a significant increase.

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.26), Gainesville ($3.18), Miami ($3.17)

Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.78), Pensacola ($2.82), Panama City ($2.85)

Visit GasPrices.AAA.com to view daily average prices.

