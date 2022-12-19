Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Experts suggest even with the drop in used car prices, now is a good time to sell

Edmunds reports that used car prices have fallen for four straight months
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - The average price of a used vehicle has fallen for four straight months, according to automotive research firm Edmunds, but experts said now is still a good time to sell.

If you are looking to sell your vehicle financial coach Cherry Dale had several tips:

·       Be realistic about your car. Blue book values are based on condition, so make sure your price matches the true condition of your car.

·       If you need to sell quickly start at a lower price, but if you’ve got the time, aim high.

·       Consider selling to a dealership: they usually pay less but take care of all the paperwork.

·       If you sell privately, make sure you pick a safe location to meet and preferable have someone with you.

·       Ask to be paid with a cashier’s check from a financial institution or credit union

If you have questions about transferring titles, etc. check with your local Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Periods of heavy rain possible
Two First Alert Weather Days this week
WWSB Generic Stock 15
Deadly crash in Manatee County
A shooting led to a nearly five-hour standoff at an apartment in Palmer Ranch Monday.
Shooting brings SWAT team to Palmer Ranch apartment
The crash happened near Elliot and Recker roads.
Sheriff’s son, grandchild killed in crash with suspected drunken driver, police say
WWSB Generic Stock 15
1 dead following motorcycle crash in Venice

Latest News

FILE - From left, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., staff counsel Dan...
Jan. 6 panel unveils criminal referral against Donald Trump and associates
FILE – Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried appeared in court in the Bahamas on Monday.
FTX founder agrees to extradition to US, attorney says
Van Wezel Hall
43 firms vie to design new Sarasota Performing Arts Center
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media...
Elon Musk Twitter poll ends with users seeking his departure