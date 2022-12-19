Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

City of Venice debris field at Wellfield Park closed

Wellfield Park
Wellfield Park(City of Venice)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice has announced that its debris management site at Wellfield Park is closed.

The city’s debris collection contractor, Crowder Gulf, has finished all Hurricane Ian debris collection and has restored and closed the debris management site located off Pinebrook Road.

In total, Crowder Gulf collected 141,833 cubic yards of vegetative debris and 6,891 cubic yards of C&D (construction & demolition) materials, with a reduced mulch haul-out of 43,115 cubic yards and a 3,938 cubic yard haul-out of reduced C&D. This extensive debris project lasted 60 days and involved collection throughout all City of Venice public streets, City parks and some gated neighborhoods that chose to participate.

While all major storm-related debris has now been collected, the City understands there may be additional debris in some areas that still needs collection. City residents are encouraged to contact the Public Works Department at 941-486-2422 to schedule a bulk pickup of any remaining materials.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Periods of heavy rain possible
Two First Alert Weather Days this week
WWSB Generic Stock 15
Deadly crash in Manatee County
The crash happened near Elliot and Recker roads.
Sheriff’s son, grandchild killed in crash with suspected drunken driver, police say
WWSB Generic Stock 15
1 dead following motorcycle crash in Venice
Heather Rose Strickland's body was found in the Gulf Dec. 10
Body found in Gulf is missing Tampa Bay woman

Latest News

Your FEMA application for Ian will not work for Nicole damage
The City of Venice water tower.
City of Venice announces holiday schedule
This is the second time Billingsley has been recognized for his app development.
Suncoast student honored by Congressman Buchanan for foreign language app
Police block off Sawyer Loop Road Monday morning after a shooting was reported in a nearby...
SWAT team surrounds Palmer Ranch apartment