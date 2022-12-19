City of Venice debris field at Wellfield Park closed

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice has announced that its debris management site at Wellfield Park is closed.

The city’s debris collection contractor, Crowder Gulf, has finished all Hurricane Ian debris collection and has restored and closed the debris management site located off Pinebrook Road.

In total, Crowder Gulf collected 141,833 cubic yards of vegetative debris and 6,891 cubic yards of C&D (construction & demolition) materials, with a reduced mulch haul-out of 43,115 cubic yards and a 3,938 cubic yard haul-out of reduced C&D. This extensive debris project lasted 60 days and involved collection throughout all City of Venice public streets, City parks and some gated neighborhoods that chose to participate.

While all major storm-related debris has now been collected, the City understands there may be additional debris in some areas that still needs collection. City residents are encouraged to contact the Public Works Department at 941-486-2422 to schedule a bulk pickup of any remaining materials.

