City of Venice announces holiday schedule

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Venice City Hall and other City facilities will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, and Monday, Dec. 26, for the observance of the Christmas holiday.

Garbage, yard waste and recyclables will be collected as usual on both days. Residents are reminded to have their items to the curb by 7 a.m.

City Hall will reopen to the public at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27.

In the event of Utilities service emergencies like a water line break, residents can call 941-486-2770. This line is designated for emergencies only.

Additionally, City Hall and other City facilities will be closed Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, for the observance of the New Year’s Day holiday. Garbage, yard waste and recyclables will be collected as usual. City Hall will reopen to the public at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Live Christmas trees may be placed curbside for collection on your normal yard waste collection day. Any Christmas tree larger than 8 feet tall should be cut in half for collection. If you have a large tree that cannot be cut in half, please contact the Public Works Department at 941-486-2422 to schedule a bulk collection.

